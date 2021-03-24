 Skip to main content
Lincoln brewer sending its beers to Tennessee
Lincoln brewer sending its beers to Tennessee

Brewery: Zipline Brewing Co.

Zipline Brewing Co. beers will be available in Nashville starting April 1.

Starting April 1, Zipline Brewing Co. beers will be available in the Nashville metro area.

The Lincoln-based craft brewer announced this week that it has entered into a partnership with Bounty Beverage, a distributor that specializes in craft beers.

“It’s a great match for us,” said Tom Wilmoth, one of Zipline’s founders. “It’s a highly mature craft market with great local breweries, an appreciation for variety, eagerness to explore new things, and room to grow in a post-COVID world.”

Despite taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, Zipline has been expanding its reach and its products.

It brewed a special beer to mark its first foray into Mexico in October as part of a partnership with the Bisbee’s fishing tournaments, and later that month it announced plans for a line of hard seltzers.

