Lincoln brewer sending its beers to Tennessee

Starting April 1, Zipline Brewing Co. beers will be available in the Nashville metro area.

The Lincoln-based craft brewer announced this week that it has entered into a partnership with Bounty Beverage, a distributor that specializes in craft beers.

“It’s a great match for us,” said Tom Wilmoth, one of Zipline’s founders. “It’s a highly mature craft market with great local breweries, an appreciation for variety, eagerness to explore new things, and room to grow in a post-COVID world.”

Despite taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, Zipline has been expanding its reach and its products.

It brewed a special beer to mark its first foray into Mexico in October as part of a partnership with the Bisbee’s fishing tournaments, and later that month it announced plans for a line of hard seltzers.

