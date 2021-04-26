Lincoln brewer creates special beer for NU alumni

A Lincoln brewery has teamed up with the Nebraska Alumni Association to brew a special beer just in time for the Nebraska football season.
"Dear Old Nebraska Brew," an easy-drinking lager, is the brainchild of the alumni association and Zipline Brewing Company. Its name is a play on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's fight song, "Dear Old Nebraska U."
Initially, it will be available on draft at the AKRS Champions Club, and will be available for retail purchase at other locations around the state in time for football season, the two entities said in a news release. Zipline will donate $1 for every case of the beer sold to support Nebraska alumni engagement programs.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this great beer to alumni across the country," said Shelley Zaborowski, Nebraska Alumni Association executive director. "We hope to see it available at all alumni events in the Zipline distribution territory, and we’re especially grateful for Zipline’s support of our alumni engagement opportunities.”
Marcus Powers, a Zipline founder and one of two UNL alums among its three owners, said brewing the alumni beer is "one of the most exciting opportunities we’ve ever had as a company.”
"We like to stay close to our roots, and as an alum, myself, I am extremely proud to produce a beer to support all the great work the Alumni Association does to promote the University of Nebraska,” he said.
Zipline has produced a number of special beers for organizations, businesses and others. Among its collaborations have been a beer to commemorate the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's 150th anniversary, a beer to raise money for flood relief, and a series of limited-edition beers for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
