 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln brewer creates special beer for NU alumni
0 comments

Lincoln brewer creates special beer for NU alumni

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dear old nebraska brew

Zipline Brewing Company's Dear Old Nebraska Brew, a beer being brewed in collaboration with the Nebraska Alumni Association, will be available this fall.

 Matt Olberding

A Lincoln brewery has teamed up with the Nebraska Alumni Association to brew a special beer just in time for the Nebraska football season.

"Dear Old Nebraska Brew," an easy-drinking lager, is the brainchild of the alumni association and Zipline Brewing Company. Its name is a play on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's fight song, "Dear Old Nebraska U."

Initially, it will be available on draft at the AKRS Champions Club, and will be available for retail purchase at other locations around the state in time for football season, the two entities said in a news release. Zipline will donate $1 for every case of the beer sold to support Nebraska alumni engagement programs.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this great beer to alumni across the country," said Shelley Zaborowski, Nebraska Alumni Association executive director. "We hope to see it available at all alumni events in the Zipline distribution territory, and we’re especially grateful for Zipline’s support of our alumni engagement opportunities.”

Marcus Powers, a Zipline founder and one of two UNL alums among its three owners, said brewing the alumni beer is "one of the most exciting opportunities we’ve ever had as a company.”

"We like to stay close to our roots, and as an alum, myself, I am extremely proud to produce a beer to support all the great work the Alumni Association does to promote the University of Nebraska,” he said.

Zipline has produced a number of special beers for organizations, businesses and others. Among its collaborations have been a beer to commemorate the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's 150th anniversary, a beer to raise money for flood relief, and a series of limited-edition beers for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These Brands Are Offering Freebies to People Who Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News