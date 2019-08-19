Adjuvance Technologies, a biopharmaceutical company based at Nebraska Innovation Campus, has received a contract from the government to work on improving the influenza vaccine.
Adjuvance said it received a contract worth more than $500,000 from the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases to apply its proprietary technology in vaccine adjuvant design and manufacturing to attempt to improve the influenza vaccine. The funding will support laboratory research and animal studies.
Adjuvance specializes in using adjuvants, which are pharmacological or immunological agents that can help boost the effectiveness and duration of a vaccine.
The contract “is an important validation of our technology platform and will accelerate our evaluation of the potential for our technology to improve influenza and other vaccines,” Tyler Martin, chairman and CEO of Adjuvance, said in a news release.