{{featured_button_text}}
Flu shot

Lincoln-based biopharmceutical company Adjuvance Technologies has received a government contract to work with improving the flu vaccine.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Adjuvance Technologies, a biopharmaceutical company based at Nebraska Innovation Campus, has received a contract from the government to work on improving the influenza vaccine.

Adjuvance said it received a contract worth more than $500,000 from the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases to apply its proprietary technology in vaccine adjuvant design and manufacturing to attempt to improve the influenza vaccine. The funding will support laboratory research and animal studies.

Adjuvance specializes in using adjuvants, which are pharmacological or immunological agents that can help boost the effectiveness and duration of a vaccine.

The contract “is an important validation of our technology platform and will accelerate our evaluation of the potential for our technology to improve influenza and other vaccines,” Tyler Martin, chairman and CEO of Adjuvance, said in a news release.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments