Lincoln biotech company gets $750,000 investment
Lincoln biotech company gets $750,000 investment

The Rise Building (right) is home to The Combine incubator at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

 CRAIG CHANDLER, UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS

A Lincoln-based veterinary biotech company has secured a significant seed investment from local sources.

Thyreos, a vaccine company that is developing a novel vaccine platform that protects against herpesviruses, on Monday announced a $750,000 investment from Invest Nebraska, a nonprofit statewide venture development organization, and unnamed angel investors.

The company was co-founded by three university professors, including Gary Pickard, a professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It is based at The Combine, an agriculture technology incubator on Nebraska Innovation Campus. Its CEO is Eric Zeece, who has worked for Invest Nebraska, Innovation Campus and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“We are pleased to be a part of The Combine," Pickard said in a news release. "In addition to offering proximity to other emerging agri-food technologies and companies, the program provides us with unique resources and contacts that have helped Thyreos to validate market assumptions and advance product development efforts.”

Thyreos' vaccine platform will be able to target both animal and human herpesviruses, but its initial commercialization opportunities will be in the animal health market. Its first efforts will be focused on infectious bovine rhinotracheitis, a respiratory disease in cattle caused by a herpesvirus. The disease also decreases milk production and fertility, and often leads to secondary bacterial infections.

“Nebraska is the leader in not only beef production but also the technology and innovation that will define the next generation of cattle operations around the world, Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska, said in the news release. "We are excited to play a small part in Thyreos."

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

