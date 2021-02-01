Lincoln biotech company gets $750,000 investment

A Lincoln-based veterinary biotech company has secured a significant seed investment from local sources.

Thyreos, a vaccine company that is developing a novel vaccine platform that protects against herpesviruses, on Monday announced a $750,000 investment from Invest Nebraska, a nonprofit statewide venture development organization, and unnamed angel investors.

The company was co-founded by three university professors, including Gary Pickard, a professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It is based at The Combine, an agriculture technology incubator on Nebraska Innovation Campus. Its CEO is Eric Zeece, who has worked for Invest Nebraska, Innovation Campus and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“We are pleased to be a part of The Combine," Pickard said in a news release. "In addition to offering proximity to other emerging agri-food technologies and companies, the program provides us with unique resources and contacts that have helped Thyreos to validate market assumptions and advance product development efforts.”