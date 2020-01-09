Lincoln Benefit Life officially under new ownership

Lincoln Benefit Life officially has a new owner.

Kuvare US Holdings Inc. announced earlier this week that it completed the purchase of the Lincoln-based company on Dec. 31.

The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, is the third of a U.S. life insurance company by Chicago-based Kuvare since 2016. It also owns Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and United Life Insurance Company of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kuvare also owns a Bermuda-based reinsurance firm, Kuvare Life Re.

“LBL is an excellent addition to the growing Kuvare family of businesses," newly appointed LBL President Carlos Sierra said in a news release.

Lincoln Benefit Life has had a roller coaster past few years after decades of stability.

It got its start in Lincoln in 1938 and was sold to Allstate in 1984.

In 2013, Allstate decided to sell the business to Resolution Life Holdings for $600 million. Resolution Life, a British company, bought the business with the intent of doing a "runoff," the practice of making money by servicing existing policies while ceasing to issue new policies.