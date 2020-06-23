Lincoln beginning to reopen playgrounds; city reports 11th COVID-19 death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has gradually begun the process of reopening playgrounds closed down during the coronavirus pandemic.

No specific timelines are available for when each of the 89 parks closed in April will reopen. Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson said in a news release Tuesday that playground equipment must be inspected before fencing is removed and swings will be reinstalled.

Johnson said the decision follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City officials also announced Tuesday afternoon that an 11th resident of Lincoln died of COVID-19.

The man was in his 60s and hospitalized, according to interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez. It marked the first death in the county since June 5.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Lancaster County, bringing the total to 1,632. The number of hospitalizations had fallen from 26 Friday to 20 Tuesday. Of them, 12 were Lancaster County residents.

Meanwhile, Bryan Health said Tuesday that its number of patients with COVID-19 also continues to decline.