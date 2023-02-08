Lincoln's lone remaining Bed Bath & Beyond store will remain open, at least for now.

The struggling home goods retailer announced Tuesday that it plans to close another 150 stores as it works to cut costs and stay afloat.

The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, the latest closures will bring its total number of shuttered stores to more than 400, nearly half of its chain.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not say which stores are slated to close in the latest round of cuts, but a person who answered the phone at the Village Pointe location in Omaha said both of the stores there as well as the one at SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln are remaining open.

However, it appears the location in Grand Island will close.

The Grand Island Independent reported that the store there has signs up in the windows indicating it is holding a closing sale, although store management would not confirm that.

The SouthPointe store has been open since 1998. Bed Bath and Beyond had a second store near 27th and Superior streets that closed in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Major retail chains that no longer exist Major retail chains that no longer exist Ames Anchor Blue BI-LO Blockbuster Borders Builders Square Century 21 Circuit City CompUSA Crazy Eddie Crown Books Delia's Dominick's Dressbarn Eckerd's Family Video Frank's Nursery & Crafts Friedman's Golfsmith Gottschalks Hollywood Video Hudson's Just for Feet Kaufmann's KB Toys Kids 'R' Us Linens 'n Things Marshall Field's Merry-Go-Round Mervyn's Modell's Sporting Goods Noodle Kidoodle Payless ShoeSource Pier 1 Imports Sam Goody Sharper Image Sports Authority Sports Chalet Steve & Barry's The Limited Thom McAn Tower Records Tweeter Virgin Megastores Waldenbooks Warner Bros. Studio Store Western Auto Wickes Furniture Woolworth's Zany Brainy