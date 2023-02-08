Lincoln's lone remaining Bed Bath & Beyond store will remain open, at least for now.
The struggling home goods retailer announced Tuesday that it plans to close another 150 stores as it works to cut costs and stay afloat.
The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, the latest closures will bring its total number of shuttered stores to more than 400, nearly half of its chain.
Bed Bath & Beyond did not say which stores are slated to close in the latest round of cuts, but a person who answered the phone at the Village Pointe location in Omaha said both of the stores there as well as the one at SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln are remaining open.
However, it appears the location in Grand Island will close.
People are also reading…
The Grand Island Independent reported that the store there has signs up in the windows indicating it is holding a closing sale, although store management would not confirm that.
The SouthPointe store has been open since 1998. Bed Bath and Beyond had a second store near 27th and Superior streets that closed in 2020.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Major retail chains that no longer exist
Major retail chains that no longer exist
Ames
Anchor Blue
BI-LO
Blockbuster
Borders
Builders Square
Century 21
Circuit City
CompUSA
Crazy Eddie
Crown Books
Delia's
Dominick's
Dressbarn
Eckerd's
Family Video
Frank's Nursery & Crafts
Friedman's
Golfsmith
Gottschalks
Hollywood Video
Hudson's
Just for Feet
Kaufmann's
KB Toys
Kids 'R' Us
Linens 'n Things
Marshall Field's
Merry-Go-Round
Mervyn's
Modell's Sporting Goods
Noodle Kidoodle
Payless ShoeSource
Pier 1 Imports
Sam Goody
Sharper Image
Sports Authority
Sports Chalet
Steve & Barry's
The Limited
Thom McAn
Tower Records
Tweeter
Virgin Megastores
Waldenbooks
Warner Bros. Studio Store
Western Auto
Wickes Furniture
Woolworth's
Zany Brainy
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.