Lincoln-based travel business gets back to work thanks to Paycheck Protection Program loan

That means there's not a lot of travel booking to be done, at least for awhile.

So Executive Travel will use the time instead to beef up employee training.

Employees will be scheduled for anywhere from 24-32 hours of training a week. About 80% of the staff of 50 works from home -- spread out across seven states -- and will continue to do so. About 10 administrative and executive employees work in the office, where Glenn said they try to do "maximum social distancing."

For now, though, Glenn said he's just glad to be able to put people back to work.

"Today is a day to be joyous and joyful and to celebrate," he said.

While the company may have been one of the first in Lincoln to get its stimulus money and put employees back to work, it won't be the last.

The Nebraska Bankers Association reported that as of Monday, there had been 18,565 Paycheck Protection Program loans worth more than $2.7 billion approved for Nebraska businesses. It's unknown how many of those businesses have already received their money.

