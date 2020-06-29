You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln-based startup CompanyCam raises $6 million
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln-based startup CompanyCam raises $6 million

{{featured_button_text}}
CompanyCam

A screengrab of the CompanyCam app, which allows contractors to store and organize photos tracking progress at various worksites into a central database.

Another Lincoln startup company has reeled in some serious venture capital.

CompanyCam, which offers a photo app that helps contractors monitor and manage projects, announced Friday that it has raised $6 million in Series A funding. Blueprint Equity, a growth equity fund based in San Diego

“We are very excited to be partners with CompanyCam,” Bobby Ocampo, managing partner of Blueprint Equity, said in a news release. “The construction space – particularly the businesses CompanyCam serves – is massive yet highly fragmented; CompanyCam has grown tremendously serving small to medium-sized customers that have traditionally been underserved.”

Lincoln biotech company gets $20 million venture capital investment

Luke Hansen started CompanyCam in 2014 after struggling with coordinating job site communication while working at his family's business, White Castle Roofing. He has previously described it as a combination between Snapchat and Dropbox for contractors.

The company has now grown to almost 50 employees and has more than 6,500 companies using the app, with about 49,000 individual users.

CompanyCam also announced on Friday that it is making its app completely free for small companies. The free version allows up to three users and 50 saved projects.

“Letting customers use CompanyCam for free is key to our long-term vision of being the best way for contractors to work together in capturing field data and putting it to work,” Levi Nelson, chief operating officer of CompanyCam, said in the news release.

Lincoln medical device company gets $20 million venture capital investment

The $6 million investment brings the total of publicly disclosed venture capital raised by Lincoln-based companies this year so far to at least $47.5 million. That number does not include an undisclosed investment by Bain Capital in Hudl that was announced last month.

Lincoln startup raises $1.5 million
Hudl CEO excited by sports world beginning to reopen

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News