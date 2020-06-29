Lincoln-based startup CompanyCam raises $6 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Lincoln startup company has reeled in some serious venture capital.

CompanyCam, which offers a photo app that helps contractors monitor and manage projects, announced Friday that it has raised $6 million in Series A funding. Blueprint Equity, a growth equity fund based in San Diego

“We are very excited to be partners with CompanyCam,” Bobby Ocampo, managing partner of Blueprint Equity, said in a news release. “The construction space – particularly the businesses CompanyCam serves – is massive yet highly fragmented; CompanyCam has grown tremendously serving small to medium-sized customers that have traditionally been underserved.”

Luke Hansen started CompanyCam in 2014 after struggling with coordinating job site communication while working at his family's business, White Castle Roofing. He has previously described it as a combination between Snapchat and Dropbox for contractors.

The company has now grown to almost 50 employees and has more than 6,500 companies using the app, with about 49,000 individual users.

CompanyCam also announced on Friday that it is making its app completely free for small companies. The free version allows up to three users and 50 saved projects.