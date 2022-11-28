 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln-based Pinnacle Bank announces acquisition

  • Updated
  • 0

One of Nebraska's largest banks is getting bigger.

Pinnacle Bank, which is based in Lincoln and is the second-largest bank headquartered in Nebraska, announced Monday that it has received regulatory approval to buy Texas-based Crockett National Bank.

Financial terms of the deal, which will officially close on Thursday, were not disclosed.

Crockett National Bank has five branches and two loan production offices, which will continue operation with their current staff but will change their name to Pinnacle Bank and become part of the bank's existing 22-branch operation in Texas.

“These past few years, we have seen a lot of growth in our bank network. We’ve entered new markets, built branches and continually invested in our customer experience,” Sid Dinsdale, chairman of Pinnacle Bancorp, said in a news release. “We’re proud to expand by welcoming Crockett National Bank and their experienced staff to our team. We look forward to being part of these new communities.”

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

