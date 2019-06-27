Opendorse has announced a large investment and a new software platform.
The Lincoln-based sports marketing company that works with both individual athletes and organizations said in a news release that it received a $3.125 million investment, led by repeat investors Serra Ventures and Flyover Capital. New investors also participated in this investment round, including Nelnet.
The Lincoln-based financial firm has pumped tens of millions of dollars into local startups and holds a major stake in sports video company Hudl.
Opendorse said the additional investment will help it keep up with record growth over the past year that has included quadrupling its customer base and growing its subscription revenue 800%.
“This raise provides opendorse with a clear path to profitability in the short-term and sets up the company to surpass 1,000 customers in the medium-term and 100,000 athletes worldwide in the long term,” opendorse Co-Founder and CEO Blake Lawrence said in the news release.
The new software platform, which was rolled out earlier this year, offers users more customization, more shareable media and expanded distribution, among other features.
The company said it is now in a position to become the largest publisher of sports-related social content in the world by the end of the year.