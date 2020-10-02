Lincoln-based Nelnet sells controlling stake in Allo to private equity firm

Allo has greatly expanded its services since Nelnet purchased it, growing from a small rural telecommunications company serving central and western Nebraska to one with a footprint across Nebraska. It built out a fiber network to serve Lincoln with Internet and other services, and also expanded to Hastings, Norfolk and two cities in Colorado. As of June 30, the company had more than 53,000 customers.

"Allo has established itself as a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premise services in Nebraska and Colorado, and we are thrilled to support its growth alongside Nelnet," Clinton Karcher, Principal at SDC, said in the release.

Nelnet, which has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on capital improvements for Allo, stands to gain more than the $197 million. According to its securities filing, it will redeem $160 million worth of secured notes as part of the sale and may redeem an additional $100 million worth of secured notes.

That is dependent on Allo securing at least $100 million in debt financing, which also could be used to pay for further expansion costs. The news release mentioned possible further expansion across the Midwest.