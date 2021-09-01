Lincoln-based Monolith announces plans to hire 200 people

Monolith, the company that built a carbon black manufacturing plant near Hallam and is in the process of developing a second plant, plans to launch a hiring spree to support the expansion.

The company, which is headquartered in Lincoln, said it plans to hire 200 new employees over the next 18 months.

Many of the jobs are for highly skilled positions, including chemists and engineers, Monolith said, and are needed to support its expansion.

The company, which moved to the Lincoln area from California several years ago, opened a $100 million plant last year south of Sheldon Station with the capacity to produce about 14,000 tons annually of carbon black, a powdery substance that's used in tires, inks, plastics and other products.

It now plans to build a second carbon black plant to the north of the exiting plant near Hallam, at a likely cost of $1 billion or more, that will have 12 times the production capacity.

As part of that expansion, the company also plans to build an anhydrous ammonia plant that will use the hydrogen produced in the carbon black manufacturing process and combine it with nitrogen to produce the liquid fertilizer that farmers use. That plant will have a capacity of about 275,000 metric tons annually.