Nelnet on Thursday announced its second mass layoff in the past two months.

The Lincoln-based financial services company said it notified 550 employees, most of them in its Nelnet Diversified Services division, that their jobs are being eliminated.

Nelnet said in a news release that the cuts were necessary because of modifications to its student loan servicing contract with the Department of Education.

The company said the department notified it last month that it is transferring 1 million borrowers from Nelnet to another servicer. On Wednesday, the department notified the company that it was modifying its contract, which, "significantly decreased the price earned by the company per borrower per month."

Nelnet did not say why the changes were made except that they were not based on the company's performance. Officials from the Department of Education could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

"Of all the strategic business decisions we must make, the rightsizing of teams is always the most difficult," CEO Jeff Noordhoek said in a news release. "While some terms of employment end knowingly because the specific work is completed, other unanticipated staff reductions are the result of challenging circumstances that have a significant impact on the business. We must adjust accordingly to continue providing value to customers to the best of our ability while also positioning the company for long-term success," he said.

The layoffs come after Nelnet laid off 560 people in January, also in its Diversified Services Division.

The company said at the time that most of those layoffs affected workers outside Nebraska, where Nelnet employs thousands of people, mostly in Lincoln.

Nelnet Spokesman Ben Kiser said "a few Nebraska associates were impacted" in the current round of layoffs.

Nelnet also laid off 150 people last May, citing low call volume and limited work available for employees on its loan-servicing teams.

As of Dec. 31, the company reported more than 8,200 total employees, about 4,500 of which work in the Diversified Services Division. That would mean the cuts announced Thursday and the ones in January account for about 25% of the division's workforce and about 13% of the overall workforce.

