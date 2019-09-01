The flu vaccine could be improved by local researchers thanks to a half-a-million dollar contract and the bark from a tree in Chile.
Adjuvance Technologies, a biotech company on Innovation Campus, received a contract from the National Institute of Health to try and produce a new and improved flu vaccine.
Tyler Martin, CEO of Adjuvance Technologies, said the flu vaccine will be improved by adding an agent to better stimulate how the body responds to the flu virus.
The agent added to the flu vaccine comes from a tree in Chile, and is referred to as an adjuvant. According to Martin, the tree has properties that can boost immunity.
He said the vaccine will first be targeted toward older people and will eventually work down to all ages.
“The people who really need a better vaccine are those who don’t respond well,” said Martin. “For the most part that would be older people and young children who receive bad outcomes from the flu each year.”
Adjuvance Technologies began work on the modified flu vaccine in mid-June. It will take a total of 18 months to complete.
Tim Timmons of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it is unknown when flu activity will show up in Nebraska and how severe this flu season will be. He said the health department will start doing flu surveillance, which includes weekly data collection from schools, labs, doctors offices and hospitals within the county, in October.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu affects up to 49 million people each year. Martin said two-thirds of drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration are developed by small companies like Adjuvance Technologies, which employs six people.
"We are responsible for producing the vaccine and testing it in clinical trials, but the larger commercial companies will be the ones to sell and distribute the vaccine," Martin said.
Martin said the vaccine is in the early stages of being tested for safety, and will eventually be tested in clinical trials on 10,000 people before being sold.
When the flu vaccine with the adjuvant is complete, a deal will be made with one or more flu vaccine companies to sell the modified vaccine.