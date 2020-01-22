You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln-based bank buys bank in Plattsmouth
Lincoln-based bank buys bank in Plattsmouth

New bank opens

First State Bank Nebraska has its headquarters at 2701 Grainger Parkway, near 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

 Journal Star file photo

First State Holding Co.,  the holding company for First State Bank Nebraska, announced Wednesday that it plans to buy Plattsmouth State Bank.

Terms of the sale, which is expected to close in the second quarter, were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Lincoln-based First State will acquire both Plattsmouth State Bank locations, increasing its total number of locations to 18. Additionally, Schneider Agency, an affiliate of Plattsmouth State Bank, will merge into First State Insurance Agency in a related transaction.

Plattsmouth State Bank, which recently celebrated its 115th anniversary, had about $100 million in assets at the end of 2019.

First State Bank Nebraska has more than $600 million in assets and about 150 employees.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News