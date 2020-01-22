Lincoln-based bank buys bank in Plattsmouth

First State Holding Co., the holding company for First State Bank Nebraska, announced Wednesday that it plans to buy Plattsmouth State Bank.

Terms of the sale, which is expected to close in the second quarter, were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Lincoln-based First State will acquire both Plattsmouth State Bank locations, increasing its total number of locations to 18. Additionally, Schneider Agency, an affiliate of Plattsmouth State Bank, will merge into First State Insurance Agency in a related transaction.

Plattsmouth State Bank, which recently celebrated its 115th anniversary, had about $100 million in assets at the end of 2019.

First State Bank Nebraska has more than $600 million in assets and about 150 employees.

