Lincoln-based Ameritas sued over 2019 data breach

A North Carolina woman has sued Lincoln-based Ameritas in connection to a 2019 data breach that disclosed her personal information, along with at least 39,000 other customers.
Cynthia Weisenberger's attorney, Vince Powers, said in the past two years, she's experienced a "slew of harms."
She's lost $280 due to fraudulent activity on her Amazon account that wasn't refunded, her bank had to replace her credit cards four times due to fraudulent charges and two of her email accounts were compromised, he said.
She's also received targeted advertising for credit monitoring and spent money and time monitoring her accounts for misuse.
Powers said Weisenberger had paid $40 a month for three years to receive a dental insurance policy through Ameritas and was required to disclose her personal information, which the company promised to safeguard.
But, he said, it didn't take proper care of the information as a result of "inadequate security." Then, it didn't notify her until three months after her information had been accessed.
Powers called the year of free credit monitoring that the company offered to Weisenberger ineffective.
Since the data breach, he said, there has been no assurance offered from Ameritas that all personal data has been recovered or destroyed.
Powers is asking that the case, filed this week in U.S. District Court, be allowed to go forward as a class-action lawsuit.
Ameritas hasn't yet responded to the lawsuit, and officials declined to comment when contacted Thursday.
In a letter dated July 23, 2019, the insurance and financial company notified customers that several of its employees had fallen victim to phishing scams in May and early June, which tricked them into providing their email credentials.
The company said that after it discovered the breach, it "quickly addressed the exposure by disabling the unauthorized access and deployed a mandatory enterprise-wide password reset."
A spokeswoman then said it took several weeks to notify customers because they had to accurately identify those affected and make sure contact information was gathered in a consistent format for notification purposes.
Ameritas said in the letter that information that may have been exposed included names, addresses, email addresses, Social Security numbers and policy numbers.
In a statement, the company said it regretted the incident "and any inconvenience it may have caused Ameritas customers and business partners."
"Ameritas is committed to our customers and we work hard to earn their trust," officials said then. "Protecting customer privacy is the cornerstone of that commitment."
