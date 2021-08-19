Lincoln-based Ameritas sued over 2019 data breach

Powers is asking that the case, filed this week in U.S. District Court, be allowed to go forward as a class-action lawsuit.

Ameritas hasn't yet responded to the lawsuit, and officials declined to comment when contacted Thursday.

In a letter dated July 23, 2019, the insurance and financial company notified customers that several of its employees had fallen victim to phishing scams in May and early June, which tricked them into providing their email credentials.

The company said that after it discovered the breach, it "quickly addressed the exposure by disabling the unauthorized access and deployed a mandatory enterprise-wide password reset."

A spokeswoman then said it took several weeks to notify customers because they had to accurately identify those affected and make sure contact information was gathered in a consistent format for notification purposes.

Ameritas said in the letter that information that may have been exposed included names, addresses, email addresses, Social Security numbers and policy numbers.

In a statement, the company said it regretted the incident "and any inconvenience it may have caused Ameritas customers and business partners."