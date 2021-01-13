Lincoln-based Allo bringing service to Fremont

Allo Communications announced this week that it will be expanding its high-speed internet, phone and TV offerings to Fremont.
The Lincoln-based telecommunications company said it will start building out its fiber-optic network and hiring local employees this month. Initial service will be available to Fremont and the small nearby community of Inglewood later this year, with adjacent lake communities and other developments to be considered in 2022.
Allo, which is partly owned by Nelnet, has been expanding rapidly over the past few years. It brought service to Norfolk last year and previously had expanded to Hastings and the Colorado cities of Fort Morgan and Breckenridge.
As of Sept. 30, Allo had nearly 57,000 customers in 13 cities in Nebraska and Colorado.
