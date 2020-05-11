Lincoln banker to head Nebraska Bankers Association

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln bank executive has been chosen to lead the state banking association for the next year.

The Nebraska Bankers Association announced Monday that Chris Hove, president and CEO of Nebraska Bank of Commerce in Lincoln, has been elected chairman of its board of directors.

Hove, who has led NBC since 2011, takes over for Alan Emshoff, president and CEO of Generations Bank in Exeter.

In addition to his service in the banking industry, Hove serves on the University of Nebraska Foundation Trustee Finance Committee and is a past member of both the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Lincoln Airport Authority.

