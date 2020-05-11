You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln banker to head Nebraska Bankers Association
View Comments

Lincoln banker to head Nebraska Bankers Association

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln bank executive has been chosen to lead the state banking association for the next year.

The Nebraska Bankers Association announced Monday that Chris Hove, president and CEO of Nebraska Bank of Commerce in Lincoln, has been elected chairman of its board of directors.

Chris Hove

Chris Hove

Hove, who has led NBC since 2011, takes over for Alan Emshoff, president and CEO of Generations Bank in Exeter.

In addition to his service in the banking industry, Hove serves on the University of Nebraska Foundation Trustee Finance Committee and is a past member of both the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Lincoln Airport Authority.

+1 
Business logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News