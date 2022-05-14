 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln bakery expands with grocery store next door

If you've ever had the urge to buy a paint can full of Spanish potato chips, you now have a place to do so.

That's just one of the many items you'll find in the new Goldenrod Grocery, which opened earlier this month next door to Goldenrod Pastries.

Goldenrod Pastries, 5.12

Goldenrod Grocery is now open next door to Goldenrod Pastries in College View.

Maggie Carlson, Goldenrod's brand marketing manager, said the bakery at 3947 S. 48th St. in College View already was in the process of expanding its kitchen when it found out the clothing boutique next door was closing and the space would be available.

She said Goldenrod's owner, Angela Garbacz, had for some time wanted to open her own cookbook store and saw the space next door as a chance to do that as well as provide lots of baking ingredients, accessories and other items.

Carlson said the store carries a host of items including sauces, oils, chips, pasta, drink mixes, meal-starter kits, serving items and table linens.

Many of the food products are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan, just like the bakery fare Goldenrod is known for.

And, of course, the store also has more than 200 types of cookbooks for sale, everything from old-school Betty Crocker selections to those focusing on ethnic cuisines and vegan and vegetarian cooking.

"I've really tried to curate a really broad selection of cookbooks," Garbacz said.

She said the store has filled a hole in the market and has brought in a "whole new crowd of people we didn't see at the bakery."

That could be because it stocks a lot of products that are hard to find elsewhere in Lincoln, many of them from companies that are owned by women and people of color.

"That's something that's a huge focus for us," Garbacz said.

Goldenrod Pastries, 5.12

Goldenrod Pastries owner Angela Garbacz (left) talks with Molly Ebbers of Lincoln on Thursday.

Both Carlson and Garbacz said the response so far from people who have visited the store has been great.

"One of my favorite things I've heard (from a customer) is, 'this is such an experience,'" Carlson said.

Said Garbacz: "It was just really cool to see how excited people were to try new products."

Goldenrod Grocery has the same hours of operation as the bakery, which are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

