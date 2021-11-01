Lincoln Atrium redevelopment project would include inspections of downtown skywalks

A $21.8 million renovation of the century-old Atrium building will include an agreement by the developer to inspect three downtown skywalks and will help address an exodus of downtown workers since the pandemic began, officials said.

The building, built in 1917 at the corner of 12th and N streets, became a combination of office and retail space in the 1970s and is the hub of the skywalk system, Urban Development Assistant Director Dallas McGee told the City Council on Monday.

The original skywalk system, built in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, connected five blocks in the core of downtown, including major department stores. But today many of the retail stores are gone, and office occupancy in the Atrium is at about 50%, McGee said.

With permits and contracts on the skywalks coming to an end, the fate of the covered walkways that cross O Street, 12th and N streets has been a source of confusion and uncertainty.

New owners of the Atrium — Speedway Properties and Nelnet — will pay for inspections of those skywalks as part of the redevelopment agreement, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.