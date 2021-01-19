Lincoln architectural firm announces rebrand, including new name

One of Lincoln's oldest and largest architectural firms has announced a new name as part of a rebranding.

The Clark Enersen Partners said Tuesday it has changed its name to Clark & Enersen to pay tribute to the firm’s original founders, architect Kenneth B. Clark and landscape architect Lawrence A. Enersen. Both were Harvard graduates who settled in Lincoln and established their partnership in 1946.

“This change captures who we’ve been as a firm for the last 75 years, celebrates our history, and shows where we want to go for the next 75,” said senior principal Greg Lattig.

The rebranding process, which began in 2019, also includes a new logo and a new, overhauled website, www.clarkenersen.com.

