Lincoln appears to be left out of pharmacy vaccine program for now

It's unclear at this point whether any pharmacies in Lincoln will offer COVID-19 vaccines as part of a federal program.

As of Wednesday, about three dozen locations around the state had been identified as participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, but none of them are in Lincoln.

Walmart on Tuesday announced 17 locations in Nebraska that will start giving shots Friday to people 65 and older, and all of them are outside Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island. The company said in a news release that it put an "emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care."

Pharmacies in the Good Neighbor Network also are participating in the federal program, and there are 14 locations listed in Nebraska. Three of those are in Omaha, but the other 11 are all in smaller cities and towns.

Another small pharmacy chain participating is The Medicine Shoppe, which has one location in Nebraska, in Ashland.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday was critical of the federal program, saying it was rolled out with little communication or coordination with the states.

He also said Nebraska officials "did not have any input" into which pharmacies signed up for the program or where they are located.