Lincoln Airport's terminal renovation project making strides

While all flight activity is currently taking place on the south end of the terminal, it will eventually shift to the north end. That's where work is now occurring to expand the terminal.

As part of the project, the north end of the terminal is being expanded by about 35,000 square feet, expanding the existing terminal by more than 60%. The north end will also be home to all six gates once work is complete.

The work area is mostly off-limits to passengers, other than a temporary hallway constructed to allow people to use the skywalk from the parking garage to access the terminal.

"The intent is to keep (the skywalk) open for 99% of the time," said Chad Lay, the airport's director of planning and development.

Some other airport services are closed, such as the restaurant. Its space is being turned into the new security screening area.

However, that doesn't mean flyers don't have food options. In fact, they now have something they've never had before: food and drinks in the gate area.

Last week, the airport completed the move of all concessions and gift items to the secure gate area. It's something most airports, even small ones, have, but it's an amenity the Lincoln Airport has never been able to offer because of logistical issues.