Lincoln Airport's new Houston flight packed on first day

If Friday is any indicator, United Airlines' new Lincoln-to-Houston flight will likely be a success.

The 6:30 a.m. flight left the Lincoln Airport with 49 passengers, leaving just one empty seat on the plane, said Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement.

Among those passengers was Matt Hunt, a Sysco employee headed back home to Dallas after coming to Lincoln for a work trip.

Hunt said he had no idea he was on the first flight from Lincoln to Houston but said it will be a convenient way to get here the next time he visits for work.

"This is great," Hunt said.

Another passenger was Morgan Jackson, a travel agent with Vacation Vibes Travel.

Jackson said she was going to spend the day in Houston checking out travel opportunities, which she said are numerous.

"The new Houston flight will give people a gateway to the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and other travel destinations," she said.

Houston also provides a convenient connection point to the southern United States, something Lincoln lost during the coronavirus pandemic when Delta Air Lines ended its Atlanta flight.

"This is a big deal," said Nick Cusick, a member of the Lincoln Airport Authority.

Cusick, who was at the airport Friday morning to greet passengers, said he talked to people who were going to see family members in Houston as well as a group that was flying there for a concert.

He called Houston "a good combination business and leisure route."

"I think it's going to be highly successful," he said.

The Lincoln Airport has tried for years to get a flight to Texas, first targeting Dallas via American Airlines and then switching its focus to Houston when it became clear American Airlines isn't interested.

It used a $750,000 federal grant, which was matched with money from the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to help United defray startup costs and provide a revenue cushion if ticket sales are not as good as expected at the start.

Cusick said another factor that boosted United's interest in starting the flight is the CommutAir maintenance base that was established at the airport last year.

CommutAir is a regional airline that flies for United on routes to several cities, including Denver and Houston.

"We're excited to add this Houston route," said Charlie Denton, the maintenance base manager for CommutAir in Lincoln.

Denton said the route opens up a logistics pipeline for the company, which will be able to fly parts and supplies between Lincoln and Houston.

He said CommutAir has formed a "great partnership" with the Lincoln Airport that has been "instrumental" in helping it grow its presence in the Midwest.

The Houston route, which is starting out as a once-a-day flight, is the first new destination for Lincoln since Delta added Atlanta in 2014. It provides a boost to the airport, which lost Delta flights to both Atlanta and Minneapolis during the pandemic and has only recovered about half of the passenger traffic it had before COVID-19 hit.

United is now the airport's sole airline, "and I think it does show the faith that United has in the Lincoln market," Cusick said.