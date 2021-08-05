 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Airport will once again get extra college football flights
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Lincoln Airport will once again get extra college football flights

  • Updated
  • 0
Fan greet at Lincoln Airport

Volunteers greet Ohio State football fans arriving on a special direct United Airlines flight from Columbus, Ohio, at the Lincoln Airport in September 2019. The airline will once again offer the direct flight from Columbus this year for the Nebraska-Ohio State game, and it's also offering a direct flight from Detroit for the NU-Michigan game, as well as a direct flight from Lincoln to Lansing, Michigan, for the Huskers' game against Michigan State.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

United Airlines is once again offering special flights to college football destinations, and Lincoln will be included.

The airline offered the flights two years ago, adding a special nonstop flight from Columbus, Ohio, to Lincoln the weekend of the Nebraska-Ohio State game.

The flight proved very popular, and the airline is offering it again this year.

Lincoln Airport gives Buckeye fans a Big Red welcome

According to a schedule posted at United.com, there will be a direct flight from Columbus to Lincoln on the evening of Nov. 5 and a return direct flight from Lincoln to Columbus on Nov. 7. The Huskers and Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 6.

This time around, Husker fans will also be able to fly directly to a game from Lincoln. United is offering a direct flight to Lansing, Michigan, the evening of Sept. 24 in advance of the Huskers' game against Michigan State on Sept. 25. A direct return flight is scheduled for the morning of Sept. 26.

Michigan fans also will be able to fly straight to Lincoln for the Oct. 9 matchup with Nebraska. United is offering a direct flight from Detroit to Lincoln that day, with a return trip Sunday morning.

“We are excited to have these flights available again for the best fans in college football," Lincoln airport officials said in a statement. "We love welcoming fans from all over the country to our wonderful community to experience gameday in Lincoln and have the opportunity for our fans to travel out of their local airport to watch the Huskers play."

Watch now: Lincoln Airport celebrates return of Delta, hopes it's a sign of things to come

The flights are part of 44 new one-time direct flights the airline is introducing to allow college football fans to fly directly to game destinations they otherwise wouldn't be able to. The airline also is adding 16 new direct flights for NFL games.

"Nothing brings people together like the opportunity to cheer on the teams they love," Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning at United, said in a news release. "This upcoming season, United is adding even more direct flights to college and professional football games than we've ever added before so our customers can reunite with the teams, tailgates and touchdowns they may have missed last season."

Lincoln Airport approves budget that includes property tax for first time since 1986
Airline plans to set up maintenance base at Lincoln Airport, adding up to 60 jobs

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News