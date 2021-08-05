Lincoln Airport will once again get extra college football flights

United Airlines is once again offering special flights to college football destinations, and Lincoln will be included.

The airline offered the flights two years ago, adding a special nonstop flight from Columbus, Ohio, to Lincoln the weekend of the Nebraska-Ohio State game.

The flight proved very popular, and the airline is offering it again this year.

According to a schedule posted at United.com, there will be a direct flight from Columbus to Lincoln on the evening of Nov. 5 and a return direct flight from Lincoln to Columbus on Nov. 7. The Huskers and Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 6.

This time around, Husker fans will also be able to fly directly to a game from Lincoln. United is offering a direct flight to Lansing, Michigan, the evening of Sept. 24 in advance of the Huskers' game against Michigan State on Sept. 25. A direct return flight is scheduled for the morning of Sept. 26.

Michigan fans also will be able to fly straight to Lincoln for the Oct. 9 matchup with Nebraska. United is offering a direct flight from Detroit to Lincoln that day, with a return trip Sunday morning.