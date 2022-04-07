Lincoln Airport unveils new program for people with hidden disabilities

The Lincoln Airport has launched a new program aimed at helping people with hidden disabilities better navigate the airport and their flights.

"The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program aims to assist those traveling with invisible disabilities who may need a little extra patience, care and explanation during their travel experience," the airport said in a news release.

The program is meant for people who have a disability that may not be obvious to others, such as autism, epilepsy, vision or hearing loss, post-traumatic stress, dementia, depression, asthma, chronic pain, anxiety disorders, brain injuries and other conditions.

Those who wish to participate in the program can grab a sunflower bracelet, pin or lanyard from green boxes located at the United Airlines ticket counter and the LNK Customer Service counter. They do not need to register or discuss their disability with anyone.

The sunflower wearables do not exempt fliers from normal airport processes like security screening, but they do allow those with hidden disabilities to discreetly indicate they might need additional assistance, such as extra time needed at check-in or security, escorting to gates or assistance with reading signage. Airport employees and volunteers have been trained to recognize the wearables and provide support and assistance to those wearing them.

Lincoln is the first Nebraska Airport to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program. More information is available at hiddendisabilitiesstore.com/us/.

