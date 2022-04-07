 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln Airport unveils new program for people with hidden disabilities

  • 0
sunflower program

The Lincoln Airport is now participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.

 Courtesy photo

The Lincoln Airport has launched a new program aimed at helping people with hidden disabilities better navigate the airport and their flights.

"The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program aims to assist those traveling with invisible disabilities who may need a little extra patience, care and explanation during their travel experience," the airport said in a news release.

The program is meant for people who have a disability that may not be obvious to others, such as autism, epilepsy, vision or hearing loss, post-traumatic stress, dementia, depression, asthma, chronic pain, anxiety disorders, brain injuries and other conditions.

Those who wish to participate in the program can grab a sunflower bracelet, pin or lanyard from green boxes located at the United Airlines ticket counter and the LNK Customer Service counter. They do not need to register or discuss their disability with anyone.

The sunflower wearables do not exempt fliers from normal airport processes like security screening, but they do allow those with hidden disabilities to discreetly indicate they might need additional assistance, such as extra time needed at check-in or security, escorting to gates or assistance with reading signage. Airport employees and volunteers have been trained to recognize the wearables and provide support and assistance to those wearing them.

People are also reading…

Lincoln is the first Nebraska Airport to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program. More information is available at hiddendisabilitiesstore.com/us/.

Lincoln Airport's terminal renovation project making strides
Lincoln Airport sees revenues drop in fiscal 2021 because of pandemic
'Incredibly disappointing' — Delta to stop flying from Lincoln
Business or leisure? Lincoln Airport will likely need to shift focus to attract airlines, passengers

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What does the abbreviation APR stand for and what does it mean?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News