 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Airport to hold disaster exercise Tuesday
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln Airport to hold disaster exercise Tuesday

  • 0
Lincoln Aiport disaster training

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel maneuver equipment during the Lincoln Airport's disaster preparedness drill on Sept. 26, 2018. The airport is required to hold a disaster drill every three years and will be holding another one Tuesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln Airport will be holding a full-scale disaster exercise Tuesday.

The event will take place from noon-2 p.m. and will involve the Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Police, Nebraska Air National Guard, Bryan Health, CHI St. Elizabeth, City of Lincoln Radio Shop, United Airlines, Duncan Aviation and volunteers from Union College.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to hold a major emergency exercise once every three years, and this year's event will focus on potential collisions between aircraft and vehicles and the threat of fuel spills and fires.

The airport will remain open for operations during the exercise, but airport officials ask that people stay away from the airport unless they are boarding a flight or dropping off or picking up a passenger while the exercise takes place.

Amended grant could boost airport's goal of Lincoln-to-Texas service
Watch now: Lincoln Airport celebrates return of Delta, hopes it's a sign of things to come
Lincoln Airport approves budget that includes property tax for first time since 1986

Photos: Emergency workers practice for plane crash

Area emergency workers converged on Lincoln Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon to practice in case a plane should crash there.

1 of 6

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News