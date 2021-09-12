Lincoln Airport to hold disaster exercise Tuesday

The Lincoln Airport will be holding a full-scale disaster exercise Tuesday.

The event will take place from noon-2 p.m. and will involve the Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Police, Nebraska Air National Guard, Bryan Health, CHI St. Elizabeth, City of Lincoln Radio Shop, United Airlines, Duncan Aviation and volunteers from Union College.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to hold a major emergency exercise once every three years, and this year's event will focus on potential collisions between aircraft and vehicles and the threat of fuel spills and fires.

The airport will remain open for operations during the exercise, but airport officials ask that people stay away from the airport unless they are boarding a flight or dropping off or picking up a passenger while the exercise takes place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.