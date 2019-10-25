The Lincoln Airport took a big first step Thursday toward a major remodel of its passenger terminal.
The Airport Authority approved signing a design contract for as much as $1.8 million with Alliiance, a Minneapolis-based architectural firm that specializes in airport work.
Details of the contract are still being worked out, so an exact cost wasn't finalized as of Thursday, but airport officials said they expect to sign a deal in the next few weeks.
The airport hired Alliiance earlier this year, paying the firm $105,000 to come up with options to make changes to the 45-year-old terminal building.
Airport Executive Director David Haring said the original aim was to make some quick fixes and then work toward a bigger, longer-term project.
But the more options that were looked at, the more it became apparent that "the only fix was a long-term fix," Haring said.
So the airport is going forward with planning and designing what is likely to be a $20 million project that would add about 35,000 square feet to the existing 58,000-square-foot building.
Though many details of the design still have to be worked out, some concepts are pretty concrete at this point.
One of those is a consolidated security checkpoint. The airport has two checkpoints and Transportation Safety Administration staffing levels make it difficult to operate them efficiently, especially at busy times of the day.
You have free articles remaining.
To accommodate a single checkpoint, the airport will likely shift all its gates to the north side of the terminal. It also plans to increase the number of gates from four to six to accommodate potential growth.
The airport has a $750,000 grant in hand to attract American Airlines service to Dallas, and it feels confident it will do so. Haring said there also has been interest from other airlines in potentially adding Lincoln flights.
Even without additional airlines or destinations, the airport has seen its passenger numbers increase 12% this year compared with 2018.
Additional work at the terminal will likely include a consolidated ticket counter on the first floor and a redesign of the concessions operations to provide food and beverage service in the gate area.
"There are not too many areas of the building we're not touching," said Chad Lay, the airport's director of planning and development.
Lay said the terminal planning process is expected to take about 10 months, meaning the earliest any construction on the project could start would be next fall, although the more likely scenario is that it would start in the spring of 2021.
The work is expected to take 18-24 months.
Haring and Lay said one of the focuses of the design process will be how the airport will operate and what accommodations will need to be made for airlines and passengers while the terminal work is taking place.