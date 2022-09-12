Lincoln Airport signs contract to become 'official' airport of the Huskers

When passengers showed up at the Lincoln Airport on Sept. 2 for the first Lincoln-Houston flight, they were treated to lots of swag, much of it Husker-related.

The airport has long been a supporter of Husker Athletics, but it recently stepped up that support in a big way.

At last month's meeting, the Airport Authority approved a big increase to its sponsorship contract with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, going from spending a little over $75,000 a year to more than $225,000 annually.

The new contract will allow the airport to brand itself as the official airport of Husker Athletics, meaning no other airport in the state, including Eppley Airfield in Omaha, can partner with the Huskers. It also allows the airport to use the athletic department's primary logos, and it will allow any NU athletes who sign name-image-likeness deals with the airport to wear Husker gear and say they play for the Huskers.

The airport also is planning to be a sponsor of Husker football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.

Airport officials said the goal of the partnership is to target college students as well as Husker fans across the state, which hopefully will expand the airport's passenger base.

“The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the iconic 'N' have long served as a symbol of the pride and passion that all Nebraskans feel for our home fields," airport Executive Director David Haring said in a statement. "As the official airport of Husker Athletics, LNK is thrilled to have the opportunity to convey that passion to all those passing through our gates, whether visiting Lincoln for the very first time or coming home after time away.”

The airport's sole airline, United Airlines, has already announced plans to add special flights to and from Lincoln for key football games, including next week's Oklahoma game. UNL also played a role in helping the airport land the Houston flight by donating part of the community match for a federal grant that helped secure the flight.

“Aviation plays an important role for our fans and teams," Nebraska Athletics Director Trev Alberts said in a statement. "It is a vital component for the economic development of Nebraska, and we are happy to welcome LNK Airport as one of our official partners.”