Lincoln Airport sees revenues drop in fiscal 2021 because of pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the Lincoln Airport's bottom line over the past year.
According to audit results presented Thursday to the Airport Authority, the airport saw a significant drop in revenues and an increase in expenses.
For its 2021 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the airport had operational revenue of about $14.4 million, which was a decline of more than 7.5% from the nearly $15.6 million it received in fiscal year 2020. Meanwhile, operating expenses grew more than 8%, from less than $13.5 million in 2020 to more than $13.9 million in 2021.
Nearly all of the loss of revenue was due to the decline in passengers. Terminal revenue in fiscal 2021 totaled less than $1.9 million, compared with nearly $3.4 million in 2020.
That led to a large drop in direct operating income, which totaled only about $476,000 this year, compared with about $2.1 million in 2020, according to the audit from accounting firm BKD.
One area that wasn't hurt by the pandemic was LNK Enterprise Park, which is the airport's industrial park. Its revenue grew from $9.1 million to nearly $9.8 million. General aviation revenue stayed steady at about $2.3 million.
With indirect operating expenses — things such as the airport police force and management and administrative staff — added in, the airport reported an overall operating loss of about $3.5 million, which was up considerably from a loss of $2.1 million in 2020.
That number represents an accounting loss rather than an actual loss because it's offset by so-called "nonoperating revenues" such as federal grants, bond proceeds and investment income.
The airport saw slightly more of those nonoperating revenues in 2021, thanks to $4.9 million in federal grant money, much of it stimulus funds linked to various federal rescue programs.
