Lincoln Airport sees revenues drop in fiscal 2021 because of pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the Lincoln Airport's bottom line over the past year.

According to audit results presented Thursday to the Airport Authority, the airport saw a significant drop in revenues and an increase in expenses.

For its 2021 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the airport had operational revenue of about $14.4 million, which was a decline of more than 7.5% from the nearly $15.6 million it received in fiscal year 2020. Meanwhile, operating expenses grew more than 8%, from less than $13.5 million in 2020 to more than $13.9 million in 2021.

Nearly all of the loss of revenue was due to the decline in passengers. Terminal revenue in fiscal 2021 totaled less than $1.9 million, compared with nearly $3.4 million in 2020.

That led to a large drop in direct operating income, which totaled only about $476,000 this year, compared with about $2.1 million in 2020, according to the audit from accounting firm BKD.

One area that wasn't hurt by the pandemic was LNK Enterprise Park, which is the airport's industrial park. Its revenue grew from $9.1 million to nearly $9.8 million. General aviation revenue stayed steady at about $2.3 million.