Lincoln Airport sees one day's worth of passengers in month of April

Through the first four months of 2020, overall passenger numbers are now down 38% compared with the same period in 2019.

Haring said he does not see things getting better in May.

"While several actions will need to take place to turn numbers around, including airlines putting full inventory back in the market, it largely rests on consumers, as the demand will have to return first," Haring said. "Businesses need to be in full swing and allowing travel, and consumers need to be actually willing to travel."

Haring said that while April and May will likely mark the bottom, it could take six months to see a meaningful uptick in passenger numbers. And he said it could take two or three years for passenger numbers to return to prepandemic levels.

The Airport Authority last month voted to allow Haring to apply for up to $5.6 million in aid from the federal government as part of $10 billion in pandemic-related aid available to airports. He said he applied and the grant has been approved, although the airport has not yet received any money.

