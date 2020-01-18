Lincoln Airport sees big jump in passengers in 2019

If David Haring could have a 2020 anywhere close to 2019, he'd be a happy man.
The executive director of the Lincoln Airport oversaw an 11% passenger gain last year, which produced the most passengers at the airport since 2007.
What made that number even more impressive is that it happened without any new air service.
Despite having a $750,000 federal grant in hand meant to secure an American Airlines flight to Dallas, the airport didn't get one. It also struck out trying to land a leisure carrier that reportedly was interested in flying to Las Vegas.
What it did get, however, were more seats on its existing carriers, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.
Nearly every month last year, one or both of the airlines offered more seats than in the same month in 2018, either by increasing the frequency of flights offered or by flying bigger planes.
What can sometimes happen in that situation is that passenger numbers either don't increase or increase only slightly, so planes are less full.
But in most cases, the percentage of seats filled -- called the load factor -- either stayed the same or increased. For example, in August, United offered 700 more seats than in August 2018, and its load factor increased by 2 percentage points. In December, Delta offered more than 200 additional seats, and its load factor increased by 4 percentage points.
Haring said the increased availability of seats without a corresponding decrease in load factor was "a trend that's been really good to see."
The extra capacity also has meant somewhat lower fares, he said, with flights to and from Lincoln more competitive with Omaha rates than they've been for quite some time.
Lincoln Airport staff put together a monthly comparison of fares between the two airports, and Haring said the past six months have been "the best that I've seen in the five years that I've been here."
It's unlikely, though, that the Lincoln Airport can sustain the passenger growth without getting more service.
You have free articles remaining.
Haring said passenger numbers are likely to "flat line" this year without added capacity.
He said he continues to have dialogue with American and other airlines about adding service from Lincoln. The good news on the federal grant, Haring said, is that it doesn't expire until 2023.
American has been steadily adding flights, including more than a dozen domestic routes just in the past couple of months, but it also announced Wednesday that it will extend the grounding of flights involving Boeing's troubled 737 Max jets for an additional two months.
Haring said though no airlines fly large passenger planes into Lincoln, the 737 Max grounding could indirectly affect the airport's chances to get more service.
Airlines affected by the grounding of the Boeing jets have had to shuffle their aircraft lineups to fill existing routes and minimize canceled flights. That leaves less capacity for expansion, he said.
"We'll keep our fingers crossed and hope the stars align and we get some new service," Haring said.
In the meantime, Haring and his staff are going to continue looking for ways to make the airport more passenger friendly.
It made some big strides in doing that in the last half of last year.
A new company took over concessions operations at the airport in November and by late December started offering food service in the gate areas for the first time.
Also, the Transportation Security Administration announced last month that it had started offering the PreCheck program in Lincoln, which allows qualified travelers to go through a less-intense, expedited screening process that lets them forgo things like taking off shoes and jackets or removing electronics from carry-on luggage.
Haring has said the lack of PreCheck was one of the biggest complaints he's heard in his time as airport director.
He said that while neither of those perks has been around long enough to know whether they are helping boost passenger numbers, feedback has been positive.
The airport also has started the planning process for a potential $20 million terminal redesign that would enlarge and modernize facilities and also add two gates.
Until the terminal project moves forward, and while the airport waits for additional air service, Haring said the focus will be on doing what can be done locally to make things better for passengers.
For example, the airport last year bought its own de-icing machine to act as a backup for the ones the airlines own to try to cut down on weather-related delays in the winter.
Haring said the airport also is looking at some internal staffing changes to focus more on customer service.
"We're trying to make the airport as good as it can be by controlling things that we can control," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.