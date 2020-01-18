Lincoln Airport sees big jump in passengers in 2019

If David Haring could have a 2020 anywhere close to 2019, he'd be a happy man.

The executive director of the Lincoln Airport oversaw an 11% passenger gain last year, which produced the most passengers at the airport since 2007.

What made that number even more impressive is that it happened without any new air service.

Despite having a $750,000 federal grant in hand meant to secure an American Airlines flight to Dallas, the airport didn't get one. It also struck out trying to land a leisure carrier that reportedly was interested in flying to Las Vegas.

What it did get, however, were more seats on its existing carriers, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Nearly every month last year, one or both of the airlines offered more seats than in the same month in 2018, either by increasing the frequency of flights offered or by flying bigger planes.

What can sometimes happen in that situation is that passenger numbers either don't increase or increase only slightly, so planes are less full.