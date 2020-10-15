Lincoln Airport sees best post-pandemic numbers in September

The Lincoln Airport saw more passengers in September than it has in any other month since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
Last month, the Lincoln Airport saw its highest number of monthly passengers since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The airport reported just over 5,600 passengers in September, which was up from just over 5,000 in August. The previous post-pandemic high was about 5,400 in July.
What made that number more impressive is that it came from just one airline. Delta Air Lines temporarily suspended all service at the airport in July, leaving only United Airlines.
Delta had previously said it would reevaluate that decision at the end of September, but travel-focused website The Points Guy
reported Wednesday that Delta has decided to indefinitely extend its hiatus at the Lincoln Airport and 15 others.
Rachel Barth, a spokeswoman for the airport, said officials there have not spoken with Delta and are assuming service will not return any earlier than next year.
On a year-over-year basis, United's September passenger traffic was down 67%, and the airport's overall traffic was down 79%.
Year to date, passenger numbers at the airport are down about 65% compared with 2019.
Saber, a Healing Heart therapy dog, looks out over the Lincoln Airport as Karen Lehmann, his therapy dog team member, speaks to the media Friday at the Lincoln Airport.
Volunteer Karen Lehmann (right) and her dog, Saber, practice going through security for the first time Friday at the Lincoln Airport.
Healing Heart therapy dog Saber sniffs and plays with Bentley Bernadt, 3, on Friday at the Lincoln Airport.
Michelle Freilinger (right) pets Saber, a certified therapy dog, as Karen Lehmann strikes up conversation Friday at the Lincoln Airport. Saber is a Healing Heart therapy dog and a Belgian Tervuren.
Volunteer Karen Lehmann and her dog, Saber, provide services to travelers making their way through Lincoln Airport on Friday.
Volunteer Karen Lehmann and her dog, Saber, talk to Bentley Bernadt, 3, as he pets the therapy dog Friday at the Lincoln Airport.
Lincoln Airport Authority police officer Allen Soukup holds Saber's leash atop the escalator and stairs Friday at the Lincoln Airport. Soukup worked with the police dog unit for some of his 37 years at the Lincoln Police Department before retiring in 2006.
