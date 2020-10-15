 Skip to main content
Lincoln Airport sees best post-pandemic numbers in September
Lincoln Airport sees best post-pandemic numbers in September

Airport security

The Lincoln Airport saw more passengers in September than it has in any other month since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Last month, the Lincoln Airport saw its highest number of monthly passengers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The airport reported just over 5,600 passengers in September, which was up from just over 5,000 in August. The previous post-pandemic high was about 5,400 in July.

What made that number more impressive is that it came from just one airline. Delta Air Lines temporarily suspended all service at the airport in July, leaving only United Airlines.

Lincoln losing all Delta service at least through September

Delta had previously said it would reevaluate that decision at the end of September, but travel-focused website The Points Guy reported Wednesday that Delta has decided to indefinitely extend its hiatus at the Lincoln Airport and 15 others.

Rachel Barth, a spokeswoman for the airport, said officials there have not spoken with Delta and are assuming service will not return any earlier than next year.

On a year-over-year basis, United's September passenger traffic was down 67%, and the airport's overall traffic was down 79%.

Year to date, passenger numbers at the airport are down about 65% compared with 2019.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

