Lincoln Airport sees another post-pandemic passenger high

October was another strong month for the Lincoln Airport.

The airport saw more than 22,000 passengers in October, its best monthly performance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger numbers have now increased every month since February, as airlines slowly recover from the loss of passengers due to the pandemic.

United Airlines, which has resumed mostly normal operations in Lincoln, had nearly 16,600 passengers during the month, which was its highest monthly total in two years.

Delta Air Lines had 4,340 passengers, its best performance since July. There also were 1,338 passengers on charter flights.

For the year, the airport has now seen more than 132,000 passengers, which is 43% more than at the same point last year.

