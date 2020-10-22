Lincoln Airport revenues up despite pandemic

The Lincoln Airport had a solid 2020 fiscal year, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport's operating revenue was about $170,000 higher than in 2019, which had been a record year, according to the results of its audit presented Thursday at the Airport Authority's monthly meeting.

However, expenses rose by more than $1 million, which led the airport's direct operating profit to fall nearly $850,000, to about $2.1 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Revenues for the the LNK Enterprise Park, the airport's industrial park, increased by more than $700,000 over 2019, which more than offset a sharp drop in revenue at its terminal after passenger numbers plunged starting in mid-March because of COVID-19.

For the months of March, April, May and June, the airport saw slightly more than 20,000 passengers total, which is less than its average for a single month.

The audit report from BKD said landing fees from Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were down 16% compared with 2019.