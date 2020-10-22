 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Airport revenues up despite pandemic
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln Airport revenues up despite pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport had slightly higher revenues in its 2020 fiscal year despite a drop in passenger traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic. Higher expenses, however, led to a lower operating profit.

 Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln Airport had a solid 2020 fiscal year, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport's operating revenue was about $170,000 higher than in 2019, which had been a record year, according to the results of its audit presented Thursday at the Airport Authority's monthly meeting.

However, expenses rose by more than $1 million, which led the airport's direct operating profit to fall nearly $850,000, to about $2.1 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Revenues for the the LNK Enterprise Park, the airport's industrial park, increased by more than $700,000 over 2019, which more than offset a sharp drop in revenue at its terminal after passenger numbers plunged starting in mid-March because of COVID-19.

Offutt now planning to have planes in Lincoln by March

For the months of March, April, May and June, the airport saw slightly more than 20,000 passengers total, which is less than its average for a single month.

The audit report from BKD said landing fees from Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were down 16% compared with 2019.

With indirect operating expenses — things such as the airport police force and the management and administrative staff — added in, the airport reported an overall operating loss of about $2.06 million, which was up slightly from last year's overall loss of $1.95 million.

That number represents an accounting loss rather than an actual loss because it's offset by federal grants, bond proceeds and investment income.

Passenger recovery slows down at Lincoln Airport
Airport adopts 'overly conservative' budget for 2021

Photos: Therapy dog at Lincoln Airport

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News