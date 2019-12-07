Lincoln Airport passengers soon will have food, drink options at gate area

Travelers at the Lincoln Airport will soon get a perk they've never had before.

The airport's new concessions company, Tailwind Concessions, will start serving food and beverages in the gate areas, likely on either Wednesday or Thursday.

The offerings will include pizza, hot dogs, wraps and sandwiches, as well as pop, coffee and other beverages. Alcohol eventually will be served, likely before the end of the month.

Offering food and drink in the gate areas is something the airport has long wanted to do, but logistical issues have prevented it because items must go through security screening just like passengers and bags do.

Tailwind and the airport have worked out those issues, meaning people will soon be able to grab something to eat while waiting for their flights.

"I anticipate demand will be much greater inside the gates than outside," David Haring, the airport's executive director, said.

Food service in gate areas is something that's offered in virtually all larger airports and most smaller ones. The airports in Omaha and Kansas City have it, and Grand Island added it when its new passenger terminal opened in 2016.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}