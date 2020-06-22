Lincoln Airport numbers still near historic lows; Delta flights won't resume until October at earliest

As of Monday, Haring said United had seen nearly 1,350 passengers this month, or almost 25 per flight. Delta, on the other hand, has only had about 170 passengers, or 11 per flight.

With the air travel situation so fluid and airlines constantly changing schedules and canceling flights, "at this time we do not believe we are in any sort of a recovery," he said.

Any potential Lincoln recovery will likely be complicated by the loss of Delta service, which accounted for about 37% of the airport's total passengers last year. The airline got permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to suspend service at several smaller airports, including Lincoln. It recently announced that it will stop serving Lincoln as of July 8, and flights will not return until October at the earliest.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry last week sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao expressing his "serious concerns" about the decision to allow Delta to stop serving the Lincoln Airport.

In the letter, Fortenberry wrote that the airport and the city "understand the need to make sacrifices in the short term to be able to achieve goals in the long term."

However, he noted that the loss of any air service is a "barrier to growth, or, in this case, recovery."