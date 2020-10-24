Lincoln Airport moving forward on terminal renovation, will use property tax to fund it

The tax would be set up to end as soon as bonds for the project are paid off, which Cusick estimated at 10-12 years.

The airport has issued bonds for large projects in the past, usually for buildings in its LNK Enterprise industrial park, and has always been able to pay them off using its operational revenues.

Haring said that even if it could do that in this case, it still would have to levy a property tax. That's because it already has tens of millions of dollars of bond debt on its books, and adding an additional $44 million would put its bond debt at a level that requires using its taxing authority as a backstop.

Airport officials have briefed city officials as well as some of the major business groups in Lincoln on the project and their plans to fund it with property taxes.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a statement that she doesn't have enough details to comment on the plans and emphasized that the airport has the legal authority to make its own decisions.

"The decision on how to best support air travel in Lincoln is in the hands of the elected officials at the Lincoln Airport Authority," she said. "It is their charge to make decisions in the best interests of our community."

