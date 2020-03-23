Lincoln airport loses Atlanta service, at least one daily flight to Chicago until May

Airport Executive Director David Haring said Monday that the airport soon will be losing its daily service on Delta Airlines to Atlanta and at least one daily United Airlines flight to Chicago until at least May.

Haring said the airport also is seeing "a variety of day-to-day cancellations of other flights" due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the airport's website showed two flights to Chicago canceled for the day.

United already had announced plans to cut capacity by 50%, and Delta said it was planning at least a 40% cut because of the coronavirus-related drop in travel.

The cuts in flights come after the Lincoln Airport reported another strong month in February.

Overall traffic was up 5% at the airport compared with a year ago, thanks to strong performances by both its commercial carriers. That follows an 8% increase in January.

Delta Air Lines saw its traffic rise 14% year over year, while United Airlines had a 6% increase. The overall traffic numbers were lower thanks to a huge drop in charter flights.

For the year, passenger traffic was up 7% through February.