Lincoln Airport hits pandemic high for passengers in March

The Lincoln Airport just had its best month for passenger traffic in a year.

Nearly 7,500 passengers passed through the airport in March, the most since March 2020.

The March 2021 number was still 46% below where it was in March 2020, which was the last month that had some normal flying before the coronavirus pandemic greatly reduced demand. It was about halfway through that month when airlines started cutting back on flights in Lincoln and other cities because of COVID-19.

Delta Air Lines immediately cut its Atlanta flight and then also quit its Minneapolis flight in July. United Airlines cut its flight schedule by more than half. That has resulted in monthly passenger numbers that have been roughly equivalent to what the airport usually sees in a week.

This March showed some good signs, however. United's overall traffic was only down 17% compared with last year, and it filled 64% of the seats available on its planes.

Passenger traffic should get a boost next month when Delta returns to the airport with twice-daily service to Minneapolis on May 26. United also is planning to boost its current schedule from four flights a day to Chicago and Denver to six sometime this summer.

