Lincoln Airport doesn't want seat on crowd-funded airline plan

Heisman's previous attempt to start an airline didn't end well. In 2013, he was CEO of a company called Met Jet that started flying from Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Orlando and Fort Myers, Florida. The company leased its planes from Sun Country.

The airline went under after about six months, and the company did not have enough money to refund money to people who had bought tickets within the required 14-day time period. Though Heisman said the delay was caused by a credit card issue and all passengers eventually got their money back, he signed a consent order with the Department of Transportation that prohibited him from being involved with another charter airline for five years.

He also signed a consent order and was fined $3,000 by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions in 2018 in conjunction with another attempt to start an airline.

For his part, Heisman noted that the consent order from the Department of Transportation has now expired and the department has not raised any concerns about him attempting to start another airline.

"I always get amazed when people think that because someone falters once they should just go into a corner and sit forever," he said in an email.