Lincoln Airport announces new flight destination

The Lincoln Airport is finally getting its long-desired flight to Texas.

The Airport Authority on Thursday approved a contract with United Airlines, which plans to start new daily service to Houston around Sept. 1.

Airport Executive Director David Haring said United still has to sign off on the deal, something he expects to happen next week.

Haring said details are still being worked out, but the once-a-day flights, which will be on 50-seat regional jets, will likely depart Lincoln early in the morning, around 6:30 a.m., and return around 8:30 p.m.

"That's an ideal schedule for us as a business market," Haring said.

Airport Authority Chairman Zachary Mora James called the new service "a shot in the arm" for the airport, which lost Delta Air Lines earlier this year and is in the midst of a $55 million terminal renovation and expansion project.

"This is a huge deal for us," Mora James said.

Airport officials have been trying for several years to entice an airline to start service to the Lone Star State.

In 2018, the airport received a $750,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration aimed at getting American Airlines to start service to Dallas.

But the airline never showed much interest, and last year, the airport convinced the FAA to amend the grant to allow Lincoln to pursue flights to any hub airport in Texas.

That opened the door for United, which already serves the airport with flights to Chicago and Denver, to consider starting Houston service.

Haring said United will utilize the grant, which provides a revenue guarantee to make up any losses it incurs in starting up the flight. The airport also will provide other perks, such as free marketing and waiving gate and landing fees for the first year of the service.

United will not, however, be receiving any of the $3 million in stimulus funds the city and county have earmarked to help the airport attract air service.

Another factor that Haring said played a big role in United agreeing to start the service is the location of a CommutAir maintenance base at the airport.

CommutAir, which is a regional airline that flies for United, opened the four-bay maintenance hangar last year to service the company's 50-seat regional jets.

"I don't believe (the Houston flight) would be possible without that maintenance base being here," Haring said.

In addition to Denver, Houston is one of CommutAir's main base of operations.

Charlie Denton, the airline's Lincoln base manager, said in a statement that Lincoln "has quickly become a strategic link in support of our growing route network."

Haring said the announcement of the Houston flight is the first tangible evidence the airport has been able to show the public that it is recovering from the pandemic.

Though passenger traffic at the airport remains about 50% below where it was in 2019, it continues to grow from the depths of the downturn in 2020 and early 2021. Through April, the airport had seen more than 47,000 passengers, which was double the number it had in the first four months of last year.

Haring said the airport continues to work to bring more air service to Lincoln, and he hopes the Houston flight won't be the only one.

"I'm hopeful that this service is the first of several opportunities to come to fruition in the near future," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.