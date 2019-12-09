Lincoln Air Park grocery and hardware stores to close

The IGA Market Place and Do-It Best Hardware store, staples of northwest Lincoln for the last 12 years, will be closing early in the new year.
Owner Peter Clark announced over the weekend that the stores, which occupy the same building at 4646 W. Huntington Ave., along with an in-store Subway sandwich shop, have lost the lease on the building.
The building was put on the market in October, prior to negotiations for a new lease being complete.
"Unfortunately, an agreement could not be made that would leave us with a favorable lease, in which we could operate the business in a successful, financially reasonable manner," said Clark in a written statement, adding he was given "no other choice than to close."
The lease expires Jan. 31.
"We hope to continue our regular daily operations ... as long as we possibly can," Clark said.
The businesses are less than a mile from the site that Lincoln Public Schools recently chose for one of two new district high schools. It was chosen because of residential growth in the area.
"Business hasn't been bad," said Sondra Heywood, a coding manager at the store. "We weren't expecting this."
Without the IGA, the closest grocery store will be the Super Saver at 840 Fallbrook Blvd., about six miles away. That creates a "food desert," a U.S. Department of Agriculture term describing a place where many residents live more than a mile from the nearest grocery store.
"Our employees have always worked hard and been committed to creating a store environment that was a place of community for anyone who walked in the doors," said Clark, who also owns the Crete Foodmart.
The IGA Market Place has 30 full- and part-time employees. Clark said he is working to help workers find other jobs.
