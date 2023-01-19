Lincoln advertising firm announces acquisition

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Lincoln-based digital advertising firm has announced an acquisition.

BCom said Thursday that it has acquired Veracity Media, based in Washington, D.C.

brent comstock

Brent Comstock

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, creates one of the largest digital firms in the industry, the company formerly known as BCom Solutions said in a news release.

“BCom is proudly based in the heartland, and our mission has always been to amplify our partners’ stories and build movements that lead to impact," Brent Comstock, the company's founder and CEO, said in the news release. "With this acquisition, we’re able to do that on a bigger scale and with even better tools.”

The newly combined firm will offer a wide range of services, including email and text message fundraising, digital advertising, audience- and list-building strategy, video production, social media management and web development.

Its client list ranges from associations, to corporate clients, to state, local and federal elected officials.

