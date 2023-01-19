Lincoln advertising firm announces acquisition

During political season you'll hear a lot of this: "I'm Blake Masters, and I approve this message."By now you've heard it a lot. But why do candidates have to say that? It's actually the law. It was part of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002. It requires candidates for federal office to identify themselves and state that they approve of the message in their advertisements. The law has some detailed specifics and the Federal Election Commission even has examples from fictional candidates on its Youtube page. "I am Jackie Henson, a candidate for the House of Representatives, and I approve this advertisement," said Henson. The disclaimer has to be at the end of the ad, must appear for at least four seconds, and the text has to be readable. SEE MORE: Ohio Senate Debate Between Ryan, Vance Descends Into AttacksIf a committee or organization pays for an ad that is not approved by the candidate, then it must identify itself.A 1999 "Stand By Your Ad" provision in North Carolina's general assembly inspired the federal law. Lawmakers thought the requirement would cut back on negative ads. They believed a candidate would be less inclined to slander their opponent if they had to attach their name to the mudslinging. But that hasn't been the case. According to the Wesleyan Media Project negative ads increased in the election cycles after Congress passed the law. In fact, research from the University of California, Berkeley shows that a disclaimer stamp of approval can enhance a candidate's credibility with voters even in negative ads. Meanwhile, the explosion of the internet and social media also transformed the original thinking behind the law. Political ads online do not have to follow the same rules. For now that means you'll only get that stamp of approval on radio and TV from candidates seeking your vote and standing by their message.
A Lincoln-based digital advertising firm has announced an acquisition.
BCom said Thursday that it has acquired Veracity Media, based in Washington, D.C.
Brent Comstock
BCom Solutions Facebook page
The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, creates one of the largest digital firms in the industry, the company formerly known as BCom Solutions said in a news release.
“BCom is proudly based in the heartland, and our mission has always been to amplify our partners’ stories and build movements that lead to impact," Brent Comstock, the company's founder and CEO, said in the news release. "With this acquisition, we’re able to do that on a bigger scale and with even better tools.”
The newly combined firm will offer a wide range of services, including email and text message fundraising, digital advertising, audience- and list-building strategy, video production, social media management and web development.
Its client list ranges from associations, to corporate clients, to state, local and federal elected officials.
The first state-licensed in Nebraska opened in Lincoln in September, and this story examined the potential tax money it could generate.
After losing Delta Airlines, Lincoln Airport officials discussed how they would need to change their focus from business to leisure travel.
Housing boomed in Lincoln this year, especially downtown. Plans for a 22-story building would be one of the biggest projects in history.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes in health care in Nebraska, one of which is the increased use of telehealth.
This story from April talked about how bad drought could get in Nebraska. News flash: It got pretty bad.
