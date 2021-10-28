Lincoln 2050 growth plan moves forward

Over the next 30 years, Lincoln will likely need to develop 48,000 new housing units to deal with growth.

That will require adding nearly 7 square miles of land to the city, and that's assuming 25% of the new units come from "infill" projects, meaning they are built on land that's already in the city limits.

Those are some of the highlights of Plan Forward 2050, the county's 10-year update to its comprehensive plan for land use. Much of it focuses on issues it has focused on in the past, such as making sure Lincoln makes up 90% of the county's population and that growth occurs in an an orderly, contiguous fashion.

But it also includes new sections focusing on early child care, education and workforce development, as well as the addition of a new zoning designation of light industrial, which is focused on data centers, assembly and warehousing.

The plan assumes that households in Lincoln will get slightly smaller, older and more diverse, which could have an effect on housing patterns, including a demand for more smaller, multifamily and multigenerational homes.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend that the document be adopted, with Chairwoman Tracy Edgerton saying it presents an "excellent forward-thinking vision."