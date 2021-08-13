'Like the president's in town' — Downtown Lincoln businesses gear up for Garth Brooks

Downtown Lincoln President and CEO Todd Ogden said he hopes the forecast for good weather and the breadth of downtown businesses will encourage crowds to spread out.

"We encourage everyone to safely enjoy all the area’s dynamic offerings by taking advantage of the 100-plus venues, dispersed over 100 downtown blocks,” he said.

One of those businesses that is likely to see a lot of people is Kinkaider Brewing Co.'s taproom.

"We know how to handle Husker games now, but this is going to be a little different," said Cody Schmick, whose family owns the Broken Bow-based brewery.

"We're not 100% sure what it's going to look like."

The concert happens to coincide with the third anniversary of the Kinkaider taproom at Seventh and Q streets, so Schmick said the business is having bands play both before and after the concert, is staying open an hour later than normal and also is offering giveaways for customers, including a free pint at the location every day for a year.

It also will host a mobile kitchen from Grata to provide food.

Schmick, who also owns Boombox Social and Sideshow Spirits at 17th and P streets, said he expects it to be busy as well.