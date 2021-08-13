'Like the president's in town' — Downtown Lincoln businesses gear up for Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks' show Saturday night at Memorial Stadium is likely the biggest concert in Lincoln's history, and it's also going to be a huge boon for businesses, especially ones downtown.
"It's like a bonus Husker football game, but I think it's a little bigger than that," said Nick Castaneda, who owns the Kindler Hotel at 11th and P streets.
The boutique hotel opened in the fall of 2019, in time for a few Husker home games, but this will definitely be the biggest event it has ever been a part of during its time in Lincoln.
"It's like the president's in town," Castaneda said, joking that it's even better than that because Brooks is more popular than either the current or former president.
He said the 49-room hotel has been sold-out for months and has made several adjustments for the concert, including altering its menu, stocking up on liquor and scheduling extra staff.
It's also made one other change thanks to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
"We decided to bring back masks for the weekend for staff," Castaneda said. He said it's a temporary thing for this weekend but may become permanent depending on conditions.
Businesses all over downtown, from the Haymarket to 17th Street, are gearing up for what's likely to be their biggest weekend in nearly two years, and many will have COVID-19 on their minds.
Downtown Lincoln President and CEO Todd Ogden said he hopes the forecast for good weather and the breadth of downtown businesses will encourage crowds to spread out.
"We encourage everyone to safely enjoy all the area’s dynamic offerings by taking advantage of the 100-plus venues, dispersed over 100 downtown blocks,” he said.
One of those businesses that is likely to see a lot of people is Kinkaider Brewing Co.'s taproom.
"We know how to handle Husker games now, but this is going to be a little different," said Cody Schmick, whose family owns the Broken Bow-based brewery.
"We're not 100% sure what it's going to look like."
The concert happens to coincide with the third anniversary of the Kinkaider taproom at Seventh and Q streets, so Schmick said the business is having bands play both before and after the concert, is staying open an hour later than normal and also is offering giveaways for customers, including a free pint at the location every day for a year.
It also will host a mobile kitchen from Grata to provide food.
Schmick, who also owns Boombox Social and Sideshow Spirits at 17th and P streets, said he expects it to be busy as well.
A number of restaurants and bars across the city, including some downtown, have cut hours and days of operation and pared back menus because of a labor shortage, but Schmick said staffing has not been an issue at his Lincoln businesses, and he's confident he'll have plenty of workers to handle the crowds for Brooks and subsequent Husker football games.
"For the most part, I think we've got the coverage that we need to make it happen," he said.
For Rosie's Downtown, having more than one location will help ensure there are plenty of employees to work Saturday night.
"We are definitely calling in people from our south location to help with that," said Jordan Hickenbottom, general manager of the downtown bar, which opened a couple of weeks ago in the former Single Barrel location at 10th and P streets.
Hickenbottom said that since Rosie's is right on the route to Memorial Stadium, "we're expecting thousands of people to go in and out of the bar."
He said Saturday will serve as an indicator of what things will be like when Husker football season starts, and the business will be poring over the numbers to help guide how to prepare for Husker football home games.
Hickenbottom said the bar will be hosting a concert Saturday and will have country radio station KX 96.9 broadcasting live. Two lucky Rosie's customers will walk away with free tickets to the Brooks concert.
