Licorice International to open second Lincoln store as part of move

Fans of Licorice International are in for a treat.
As part of its plans to move out of its longtime home at 803 Q St. in January, the candy store will be adding an additional location.
The 803 Q St. store will be relocating just a block away to 230 N. Seventh St. The second store will open at 4725 Prescott Ave. in College View, which is across the street from Licorice International's original retail location.
"We are excited to not only keep our Haymarket presence, but also return back to our roots in College View, just across the street from our original storefront." Erin Burianek, owner of Licorice International, said in a news release.
Burianek, a longtime employee of Licorice International, bought the business earlier this year from Ardith Stuertz and Elizabeth Erlandson.
Erlandson founded the business in 2002 in her home, operating a website that was the first in the U.S. to cater exclusively to licorice lovers.
Within months, she brought on her friend Stuertz as a partner, and, by 2003, the two women were operating a mail-order business and shop at 4728 Prescott Ave. They moved to 803 Q St. in August 2005.
While both new locations will be smaller than the current one, they will have additional offerings.
Burianek said she plans to incorporate her artisan gelato business, Gelato to Go, into Licorice International. The two new locations will allow her to add gelato to the list of sweet treats and artisan confections offered at the shop, which in addition to licorice include fine chocolates, jelly beans and other candy.
She said the new Prescott shop will be open for a one-day preview on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. as part of the College View Shops Holiday Open House.
