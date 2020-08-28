Liberal liquor law is attracting sellers to Nebraska

Nick Lee, co-founder of Lee Spirits, said it launched its canned cocktails in February in Colorado and they proved to be very popular, "which provided us with enough insight that we knew bringing them to market in additional states could happen rather quickly."

"We are thrilled to be distributing our canned cocktails across Nebraska and are hopeful the reception with consumers, bar owners and spirit store operators are as enthusiastic in places like Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Fremont as they have been across the entire state of Colorado,” Lee said in a news release.

Hobert Rupe, executive director of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, said Nebraska is a popular market for out-of-state alcohol sellers because of its relatively simple shipper licensing process.

"We are pretty easy to get licensed," Rupe said, although he noted that Nebrsaka's license is more expensive than many other states.

More than 500 out-of-state companies are licensed to sell in Nebraska, he said. While the vast majority of those are wineries, "We're seeing more distilleries do it now," he said.

Rupe said the state is especially attractive to online companies like Spirit Hub that ship directly to consumers because it's much easier to get a license here than in many other states.