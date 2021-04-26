LI-COR founders, former regent among Business Hall of Fame honorees

The husband-and-wife team that helped found Lincoln's LI-COR Biosciences is among this year's Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees.

Bill Biggs, who grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School, founded Lambda Instruments Corp. in 1971, along with his wife, Elaine, and two colleagues. The company formally became LI-COR in 1978.

Its main product was a device that measured light in photons instead of foot-candles, making it ideal for people who work with plants.

Biggs, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who spent two years working at the super-secret Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico before founding LI-COR, built it over more than 40 years into a multinational company employing more than 300 people making instruments for use in everything from measuring climate change to aiding in cancer research.

Elaine Biggs worked full time at LI-COR for a decade and still serves on the board of directors as corporate secretary of the company that is now run by the Biggs' son, Greg.

Honored along with the Biggses this year is Tenaska founder Howard Hawks of Omaha.