LI-COR founders, former regent among Business Hall of Fame honorees

The husband-and-wife team that helped found Lincoln's LI-COR Biosciences is among this year's Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees.
Bill Biggs, who grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School, founded Lambda Instruments Corp. in 1971, along with his wife, Elaine, and two colleagues. The company formally became LI-COR in 1978.
Its main product was a device that measured light in photons instead of foot-candles, making it ideal for people who work with plants.
Biggs, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who spent two years working at the super-secret Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico before founding LI-COR, built it over more than 40 years into a multinational company employing more than 300 people making instruments for use in everything from measuring climate change to aiding in cancer research.
Elaine Biggs worked full time at LI-COR for a decade and still serves on the board of directors as corporate secretary of the company that is now run by the Biggs' son, Greg.
Honored along with the Biggses this year is Tenaska founder Howard Hawks of Omaha.
In addition to founding Tenaska, an energy company that is one of the largest private companies in the U.S., Hawks has served as a University of Nebraska regent and Creighton University trustee. He was inducted into the Omaha Business Hall of Fame in 2002.
This year's other honoree is Tom Henning, president and CEO of Cash-Wa Distributing Co. of Kearney.
All four will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on May 17 during a virtual ceremony as part of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting.
“At every turn, our honorees have been committed to creating, problem-solving, delivering quality products and services and making our communities better. It’s inspiring,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber. “We’re so fortunate they chose Nebraska to share and grow their talents.”
Since its inception in 1992, the Hall of Fame has honored nearly 120 of the state's top business leaders. It is sponsored by both the Nebraska Chamber and the UNL College of Business.
"It really is a special recognition in the state," Slone said. "To be in the Hall of Fame is a big deal if you are a business person."
